|
|
Barbara Owen Criswell, 95, passed away February 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, James Criswell, daughter, LeeAnn Jackson (Mark); grandson, Wes Jackson (Samantha); and several nieces & nephews. Preceding Barbara in death are her parents, Harry and Ethel Owen and siblings Harry E. Owen and Mary Lou Walston. Barbara grew up in Paducah, KY and came to Lexington in the 1940’s to attend UK. She majored in accounting and worked at GTE for many years. She and Jim are members of Centenary United Methodist Church where she volunteered in a variety of ways. Barbara taught children’s Sunday school classes, was Chairman of the worship committee and was treasurer of the United Methodist Women. They were also members of the Friends of the Children: a support group for the Kentucky United Methodist Children’s Homes. Services will take place on Monday, February 24, at the Centenary United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 10:00am to 11:00am, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00am. Committal service afterwards at Lexington Cemetery Mausoleum. The family requests that donations in Barbara’s memory be made to Centenary United Methodist Church or the Kentucky United Methodist Children’s Homes. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 21, 2020