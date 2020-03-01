Home

Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. - Stanton
125 West College Avenue
Stanton, KY 40380
(606) 663-4375
Barbara Curtis
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. - Stanton
125 West College Avenue
Stanton, KY 40380
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. - Stanton
125 West College Avenue
Stanton, KY 40380
Barbara Curtis

Barbara Curtis Obituary
80, widow of Ambrose Curtis passed away Feb. 28, 2020. She was the daughter to the late Ollie and Maurine Martin Myers and a hair stylist in Stanton for many years. Barbara is survived by one son, Douglas Curtis; one daughter, Ambara (Jamie) Caudill; three grandchildren: Craig (Jessica) Pasley, Amy (David) Estepp and Bri Allen and six great grandchildren. Funeral services are 1:00 P.M. Mon. at Hearne Funeral Home Inc. in Stanton. Visitation 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Mon. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 1, 2020
