80, widow of Ambrose Curtis passed away Feb. 28, 2020. She was the daughter to the late Ollie and Maurine Martin Myers and a hair stylist in Stanton for many years. Barbara is survived by one son, Douglas Curtis; one daughter, Ambara (Jamie) Caudill; three grandchildren: Craig (Jessica) Pasley, Amy (David) Estepp and Bri Allen and six great grandchildren. Funeral services are 1:00 P.M. Mon. at Hearne Funeral Home Inc. in Stanton. Visitation 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Mon. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 1, 2020