Barbara Perdue, 80, widow of Henry Joseph Perdue, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at her home. She was born in Charleston, South Carolina on April 4, 1940 to the late Simon and Virginia Patrick. Barbara was an interior designer, loved traveling, knitting, and loved to be outdoors. She is survived by her sons, Alfred Allen Perdue (Wanda) of Georgetown, Kentucky, Henry Joseph Perdue, II (Michelle) of Michigan, and Kevin Ray Perdue (Charlie) of Hawaii; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Maskill. Memorial service will be held at a later date. To a share a memory or send condolences to the family, visit www.tuckeryocumwilson.com We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 30, 2020