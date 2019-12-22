|
Barbara Anne Shields Flynn, 86, wife of Norman Franklin Flynn died Friday, December 20, 2019 at Nicholasville Health & Rehab. She was born on February 28, 1933 in Anderson County, Kentucky to the late John R. Shields and Gertrude Shields Gillis. She was a member of Providence Christian Church and worked as a secretary for the Girl Scout Council. Survivors include two daughters, Melody Flynn (Jerry) Ward and Melissa Flynn (Eugene) McClain and three grandchildren, Travis Ward, Tyler Ward and Drew Ward. She was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Shields. Services will be 7:00 PM, Sunday at Providence Christian Church with Rev. Carol Devine officiating. Visitation will be 6-7:00 PM, Sunday at the church. Interment will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Bearers will be Travis Ward, Tyler Ward, Drew Ward, Eugene McClain and Jerry Ward. Contributions are suggested to Providence Christian Church. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 22, 2019