FUGMANN Barbara Hamm, 84, of Lexington died Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was the wife of Carl Fugmann and the daughter of the late Thomas Byron and Bertha Mae Dinger Hamm. Barbara is survived by her husband Carl; children Terri Fugmann and Steven (Patti) Fugmann both of Lexington and Chris (Tracy) Fugmann of Nicholasville, KY; her grandchildren, Britt, Carly, Lauren and Will Fugmann; her brothers, Thomas Bryan (Eleanor) Hamm of Camp Hill, PA and J. Drayton (Eugenie) Hamm of Williamsburg, VA; and her sister-in-law Ruth Adele Fugmann of Gainesville, FL. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 27th from 4:00 pm 6:15 pm at Milward-Southland located at 391 Southland Drive, Lexington. A memorial service will follow at 6:15 pm with Pastor John Leggett presiding. Her inurnment will commence in Camp Nelson National Cemetery the following day. To share a remembrance of Barbara or offer condolences to her family, please visit www.milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 26, 2019