Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Fugmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Fugmann

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Fugmann Obituary
FUGMANN Barbara Hamm, 84, of Lexington died Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was the wife of Carl Fugmann and the daughter of the late Thomas Byron and Bertha Mae Dinger Hamm. Barbara is survived by her husband Carl; children Terri Fugmann and Steven (Patti) Fugmann both of Lexington and Chris (Tracy) Fugmann of Nicholasville, KY; her grandchildren, Britt, Carly, Lauren and Will Fugmann; her brothers, Thomas Bryan (Eleanor) Hamm of Camp Hill, PA and J. Drayton (Eugenie) Hamm of Williamsburg, VA; and her sister-in-law Ruth Adele Fugmann of Gainesville, FL. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 27th from 4:00 pm 6:15 pm at Milward-Southland located at 391 Southland Drive, Lexington. A memorial service will follow at 6:15 pm with Pastor John Leggett presiding. Her inurnment will commence in Camp Nelson National Cemetery the following day. To share a remembrance of Barbara or offer condolences to her family, please visit www.milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Milward Funeral Directors
Download Now