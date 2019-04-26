Barbara Gale Warburton was the daughter of the late Henry and Elizabeth Cummins York. She was born in Rockcastle County, Kentucky on July 25, 1946 and she departed this life in Lexington, KY on April 24, 2019 having attained the age of 72 years. Barbara was a member of the Broadway Christian Church in Lexington. She worked at Dresser Industries for many years, along with Production Plating, Donaldson Inc. and ITN Bluegrass. She always kept busy in participating in many clubs and organizations, she was a member of the Zonta Club, Legal Secretaries, Garden Club and Purchasing Club just to name a few. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Tom Warburton in 2011, one sister, Jane (Bill) Decker; and one brother, Larry York. Barbara and Tom did not have any children, but she claimed her niece Jessica Carter as half hers. Barbara was there the day she was born, and Jessica was with her the day she departed. Survivors also include two sisters, Brenda (JR Prichard) Erickson and Judy (Dave) Busch; and one brother, Henry F. (Karen) York, Jr; several nieces and nephews, Jessica (Matt) Carter, Lynn Busch, Natalie (Josh) Burrows, Leah (Chris) Newton, Jackie (Tracy) Reagen, Nichole Erickson, Alan York, Henry F. York III, and several great nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Barbara will be 2pm, Monday, April 28, 2019 at Lakes Funeral Home in Berea with Bro. Shelby Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in the Saylor Cemetery in Rockcastle County. Visitation will be Monday from 12pm until 2pm at the funeral home. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary