SCHUBERT Barbara Geoghegan, 89, died on May 10, 2020. Born May 26, 1930 in Kildare, Ireland, daughter of the late Jim and May Simcox King and sister of the late Mary Caldwell. She owned and operated Barbara Geoghegan Antiques before retirement and enjoyed art, tennis, traveling, and gardening. In addition to her parents and sister, her husbands, Dr. Brian Geoghegan and Richard Schubert, precede her in death. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Philip (Kelly) Geoghegan, and her daughter, Nora Geoghegan Kerbyson both of Lexington; her brother, Richard King of Ireland; sister-in-law, Margaret Heathcoate of England; step-son, Allen Schubert; and her grandchildren, McKenna and Patrick Geoghegan of Lexington, Meghan Kerbyson of Lexington, and Emma Kerbyson of Columbus, OH. Since restrictions will be lifted, public Visitation will be on Thurs., May 28, 2020, 11 am to 1 pm followed by a memorial service at 1 pm, Milward-Broadway. Interment will be at the Walnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Lexington Arboretum. www.milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 24, 2020.