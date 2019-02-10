|
GERALDS Barbara, 85, died Feb. 8, 2019 at The Willows at Hamburg in Lexington, KY. Born Nov. 14, 1933 in Newport News, VA, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Frances Calijure Bays. Ms. Geralds was a retired reading teacher and a member of Central Christian Church. Survivors include a daughter, Fran (Steve) Rohlfing; a son, David (Rosemary) Geralds; five grandchildren, Seth Geralds, Kelsie Geralds, Shelby (Stewart) Stevens; Caroline Rohlfing, and Lucie Duvall; and great granddaughter, Jasmine Duvall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Matthew H. Geralds. Funeral services will be held 11 am Wed., Feb. 13, at Central Christian Church, 205 E. Short St., Lexington, KY 40507 by Rev. David Shirey. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Tues at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Memorial contributions are suggested to God's Pantry, 1685 Jaggie Fox Way, Lexington, KY 40511 or ITN Bluegrass, 1206 N. Limestone Street, Lex., KY 40505.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 10, 2019