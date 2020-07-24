DEATON Barbara H., passed away peacefully on July 22 at Bluegrass Hospice Care in Hazard. She fought a rough battle in 2015 with triple negative inflammatory breast cancer only to have it reappear recently as liver cancer and in the chest lymph nodes. Barbara was a valuable and helpful retired librarian at Breathitt County High School who was known for her beautiful smile. She earned a handful of degrees and preeminent certifications from academia and had a lifetime of devoted service to the Breathitt County School System in diversified capacities throughout her lifetime. She was a member of The First Baptist Church of Jackson for well over 70 years. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Pauline Hensley. The memorable Barbara was a beloved mother, fond cousin, dear aunt and sister-in-law, as well as a friend who gave wise counsel based on God's Word. Barbara was not afraid to speak the truth, and helped to get us back on track by pointing us in the right direction. In our times of suffering, Barbara was by our side, encouraging us as we walked through fiery trials. She upheld her genuine convictions and was not affected by our changing culture. Barbara was sharp, smart, a cancer and polio survivor, active in various counsils/offices/charities/organizations/boards, possessed tremendous energy and contagious enthusiasm and was an incredible optimist. Barbara was a genealogist and voracious reader. She touched the lives of many with her upbeat view of life, had an "eye" for telling detailed stories, and was a trusted confidant. Just last year, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, J.P. Deaton. Her two daughters Jayne (Greg) Risner of Dayton, Ohio and Janet (Christian) Lenikus of Bolingbrook, Illinois, wish to express condolences to everyone who didn't have a mom as staggeringly stupendous as theirs. Barbara is now safely in the arms of Jesus and we will meet again, joyfully, on the other side. Believe in the resurrection of Jesus Christ, repent of sin and call on Him for salvation.Besides her devoted daughters, Barbara is survived by grandsons Jared and Joseph Risner both of Dayton, Ohio, a host of magnificent brother and sister-in-laws and many cherished nieces and nephews, cousins, friends-many who have been life-long friends, retired teacher friends, and even high school classmates. Barbara would have loved to see donations made to her First Baptist Church 1105 Main Street, Jackson, KY 41339.Services will be held Sat., July 25 at 11 o'clock at the gravesite in Jackson Cemetery with Jonathan Clemens officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be nephews.Honorary pallbearers are Charlotte Toler Ditty, Addie Murphy Henry, Carolyn Mayes. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



