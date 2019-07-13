Barbara Jean Ray, was born June 25, 1940 to the late David Jackson and Marie Wallace in Cincinnati, Ohio. She departed this life on July 7, 2019 at her home in Georgetown, Kentucky. Mrs. Ray served as First Lady of Macedonia Baptist Church in Cynthiana, Kentucky for 38 years, along with her late husband, Reverend Joseph C. Ray. Later in life she moved back to Georgetown and was an active member of First Baptist Church, until her health started to fail. She is a former employee of Bullard and 3M prior to her receiving her SRNA. Mrs. Ray was a devoted, loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother, She is survived by her four Children, Joseph C. Ray, Jr., Daryl (Iris) Ray, Olivia Custard, James (Mary Jo) Ray, her adopted daughter Maria (Tony) Weathers, and Godson, JoeJoe Hinton, 16 Grandchildren,: Khalilah (Shawn) Sumners, Joseph A. Ray, Billy (Melisa) Custard, Tashana (Jason) Harris, Adam Custard, Janay Collins, Michael Stone, Darius Ray, Erinn Ray, Yasmeen Smith, Tamara Ray, Kaylee Ray, Allvia Ray, Xavier Newby, Cassius Ray, Ace Ray and a host of loving Great Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. She is also survived by her brothers, David (Louise) Jackson, Ernest (Georgetta) Davis, and Duwan (Phyllis) Jackson, and her sisters, Lucy (Curtis) Wheeler, Evelyn McIntyre, and Alice Yarhbough. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, her brothers, Glenn Jackson, Charles Thomas and her sister, Mary K. Carter. The Wake for Mrs. Barbara Jean Ray will be 9:00am to 11:00am on Monday, July 15, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Georgetown, Kentucky. Her services will be 11:00am at the church, with Dr. Frank Houston officiating. Burial will follow the service at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joseph Ray, Adam Custard, Ramone Sanford, Billy Custard, Brian Hardin, Will Hinton, Don Race, Joe Joe Hinton, Michael Stone and Darius Ray. Honorary bearers will be the Deacons of First Baptist Church. Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 13, 2019