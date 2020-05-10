Barbara Jean Williams
1960 - 2020
Barbara Jean Williams, 59, wife of Jimmy Allen Williams, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her home on Southbrook Drive. She was born in Harbor City, California on June 15, 1960 to the Barbara Edith Phillips and the late Mike Miller. Survivors include a son, Patrick Fowler, Christine Krites, brother, Lonnie Vincent, sister, Carrie Miller. She was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Miller. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Barbara and her family. No services are scheduled at this time. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
