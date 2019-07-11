82, passed away on July 9th, 2019. Born in Columbia, Kentucky to Allen and Evelyn Moore, she was the eldest of their six children. The family moved to Chicago, Illinois during WWII then returned to Columbia where at Adair County High School she met her soon to be husband, Benjamin Hueston Smith. They married in 1954 and raised five children. On their Cane Valley farm they raised tobacco and angus cattle, and she worked at the Union Underwear plant in neighboring Campbellsville where she made many life-long friends. Having raised their children to adulthood, sending all five to college and successful lives, she and her husband enjoyed their retired years on their farm, fishing, visiting family, and traveling together. Her husband of almost 60 years passed in 2013, at which point Joyce moved to Lexington, Kentucky to be closer to her children. Her final years were spent surrounded by her friends and loving family and traveling to places like Mexico, Ireland, Scotland, and Alaska. She also made many new friends she cherished in her new neighborhood and throughout Lexington. She is survived by her five children, Benjamin Hueston (Sharon) Smith, Jr. of McDonald, Pennsylvania, Carol Ann (Michael) Summers, Sandra Lee (Terry Hopkins) Smith, Donna Jean Smith and David Hueston (Phyllis Sargent) Smith, all of Lexington, Kentucky. She is also survived by her granddaughters Kimberly Sampley Evans of Virginia, Barbara Ann Hedrick of North Carolina, Christine Crompton and Marjorie Zampogna of Pennsylvania, and fourteen great-grandchildren. Her beloved brother, Joe Allen Moore, passed in 2017. She is survived by her sisters Linda (Gordon) Kelsay, Nancy Miller, Kathy (Mike) Williams and brother Terry (Teresa) Moore, her sister-in-law Marleen, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home in Columbia, KY from 4:00-9:00 PM CST. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing from 2:00-6:00 PM EST. Memorial donations may be made to: Woodstock Animal Foundation http://www.woodstockanimalfoundation.org/sponsor-a-pet Hospice of the Bluegrass https://www.bgcarenav.org/more-about-us/donate www.clarklegacycenter.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 11, 2019