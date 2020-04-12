|
DARLIN, Barbara Louise Walters 81, Meadowthorpe, Lexington, KY died of COVID-19 Palm Sunday April 5th. Born July 13, 1938 in Angola, Indiana, raised in Archbold, Ohio. Loving Mother of Laura Buten(Mark) and Susan Darlin. Affectionately known as Barbz to Mike, Nick(Camille) & Andy. Antique dealer, gardener, artist, UK fan, animal rescuer, generous host and friend. Condolences and memories may be left at dmefuneral.com. Lexington service for family & friends will be announced.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 12, 2020