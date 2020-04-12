Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Darlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Louise Walters Darlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Louise Walters Darlin Obituary
DARLIN, Barbara Louise Walters 81, Meadowthorpe, Lexington, KY died of COVID-19 Palm Sunday April 5th. Born July 13, 1938 in Angola, Indiana, raised in Archbold, Ohio. Loving Mother of Laura Buten(Mark) and Susan Darlin. Affectionately known as Barbz to Mike, Nick(Camille) & Andy. Antique dealer, gardener, artist, UK fan, animal rescuer, generous host and friend. Condolences and memories may be left at dmefuneral.com. Lexington service for family & friends will be announced.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -