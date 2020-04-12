|
DARLIN, Barbara Louise Walters 81, long-time resident of Lexington, Kentucky passed away on Palm Sunday April 5th, from COVID-19. A loving mother to Laura Darlin Buten (Mark) & Susan Patricia Darlin A devoted grandmother to Michael, Nick (Camille) and Andy Buten, who lovingly was known as "Barbz". Barbara encompassed a vast many talents that she generously shared with all. Our hearts are broken but her beautiful light will continue to shine through in every sunrise and sunset, especially over Lake Erie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Harvey & Gertrude Mae (nee. Bankey) Walters and most recently her brother, William Bankey Walters, M.D. A memorial service will be held for her friends and family in Lexington, KY at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504 or Meadowthorpe Presbyterian Church, 56 Hillsboro Ave, Lexington, KY 40511. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family. Suzi and Laura request that everyone practice "social distancing" and follow the COVID-19 guidelines. Keep your families safe and healthy so that no one else has to suffer the heartbreak of this senseless death.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 12, 2020