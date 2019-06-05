CORNELIUS Barbara Lynn, passed away on May 31, 2019. She was born August 4, 1926 in Asheville, NC. Barbara was a fun, feisty lady who was memorable to all that met her. She loved cold weather, animals, Western movies, and her friends at American House in Milford, MI and Hartland Hills in Lexington, KY. Barbara received her bachelor's degree from Ohio State University and master's degree from the University of Hawaii. She impacted the lives of many children as she taught elementary art for 30 years throughout the Detroit, MI area. She is survived by her niece, Meredith Duncan Helm, nephew Craig Duncan, and brother-in-law, Phillip Duncan. She was predeceased by her parents, W. H. and Edith Cornelius and her sister Carol Cornelius Duncan. Special thanks to her wonderful caregivers at Parker Home Care and eternal gratitude to Harvey Helm who greatly enriched her final years. Expression of sympathy may be made to the Lexington Humane Society. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary