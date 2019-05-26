|
STEVENSON Barbara "Dolly" McLemore, 93, widow of Harold E. Stevenson, died Monday, May 20, 2019. She was a 1946 graduate of Nazareth School of Nursing at St. Joe Hospital and also attended UK for two years for the physician assistant program. She was a member of Gardenside Baptist Church, Daughter's of the Nile, former member of Tates Creek Homemakers and Gardenside Garden Club. She was also a Kentucky Colonel. She is survived by a sister, Betty Roberts, Wise, VA. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Ben D. McLemore, John McLemore and Colby McLemore. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 26, 2019