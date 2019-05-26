Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Stevenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara McLemore Stevenson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara McLemore Stevenson Obituary
STEVENSON Barbara "Dolly" McLemore, 93, widow of Harold E. Stevenson, died Monday, May 20, 2019. She was a 1946 graduate of Nazareth School of Nursing at St. Joe Hospital and also attended UK for two years for the physician assistant program. She was a member of Gardenside Baptist Church, Daughter's of the Nile, former member of Tates Creek Homemakers and Gardenside Garden Club. She was also a Kentucky Colonel. She is survived by a sister, Betty Roberts, Wise, VA. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Ben D. McLemore, John McLemore and Colby McLemore. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now