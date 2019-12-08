|
76 wife of William “Bill” Wilson passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington. She was born April 17, 1943 in Bourbon County to the late David and Alma Katherine Hawkins Robinson. Barbara was a homemaker; member of Highlands Baptist Church, where she served on the Entertainment Committee, and loved volunteering for Vacation Bible School every year. Along with her husband Bill, she is survived by her son, Mark Douglas Wilson; brothers, David Robinson, Jr., James Thomas (Gail) Robinson, William “Bill” (Connie) Robinson; and sisters, Eona Jones and Emma Benson. In addition to her beloved church family are three special friends, Norma Moore, Grace Stewart and Peggy Holland. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Robinson and sister, Anna Bess Sharon. Services will be 1:00 pm Wednesday, December 11 at Highlands Baptist Church, 2032 Parallel Rd, Lexington, KY 40511 with burial following in the Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Tuesday at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Road. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Highlands Baptist Building Fund.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 8, 2019