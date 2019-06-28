Home

Barbara Smith Obituary
Smith, Barbara Wassom, 82, widow of Charles Smith, passed away Sunday, June 23, at Baptist Health of Lexington. Born November 7th, 1936 in Paris Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late James Charlie and Edith Belle Steuart Wassom. She was a Staff Assistant with the United States Government, and member of the Bourbon County Homemakers and the local chapter of Mended Hearts. She is survived by two sons, David Smith of Cincinnati OH and Michael Smith of Raleigh NC: a sister, Miriam Heflin of Paris KY and numerous nieces, nephews, and grand/great nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and her husband whom she was married to for 49 years, she is also preceded in death by a son, James Smith: three sisters, Louise Wassom, Ann Stewart, and Shirley Smith and four brothers, Perry Wassom, Frank Wassom, Clyde Wassom and Charles Wassom. Funeral services will be 12 pm Friday, June 28th at Kerr Brothers-Main Street with Brother Darrell Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Stamping Ground KY. Visitation was held on Thursday. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1065 Dove Run Road, Lexington, KY 40502.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 28, 2019
