GRAVES Barbara Stokes, 81, widow of James A. Graves died peacefully May 28, 2019. After a childhood in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Graves graduated from Villa Madonna Academy, earned a BA from Smith College and a MPAfrom U Kentucky. She was a Fellow in the Southern Regional Training Program. Graves enjoyed a vibrant career in public service and was dedicated to supporting and improving neighborhoods. She was instrumental in the creation of KY State Government's merit system; helped launch KET-TV; and advised KY cities and counties on personnel matters and the grant program Renaissance Kentucky. She was an adoring mother and wife. She loved and rescued many animals and was board member of Lexington Humane Society. Her home was known, affectionately as the "Kool-aid" house: a warm and welcoming place for all the neighborhood kids. She lived and loved with true integrity and grace. She is survived by a daughter, Virginia "Gigi" Graves (James Scully), Lexington; and a son, James Graves (Marcy Hornecker), Ketchikan, AK. Visitation Tuesday, June 4, 1PM-2PM, memorial service 2PM, Milward-Broadway. Burial to follow at Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Lexington Humane Society. For a full obituary go to: www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 2, 2019