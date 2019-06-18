HILL Barbara Sue Colliver, 77, wife of the late Russell Banford Hill, died June 10, 2019 at The Legacy at the Willows-Hamburg in Lexington, KY. Born April 2, 1942 in Owingsville, KY, she was the daughter of the late Burthell Lee and Deloris Mareen Reed Colliver. Mrs. Hill was a graduate of Bath County High School. She retired from food services at the Fayette County Public Schools, and was employed as office manager for several State Farm agents over the years. She was a member of the former Northern Heights Christian Church. Survivors include two children, Stephanie (Michael) Lanter, Lexington, KY and Banford Keith (Nancy) Hill, Versailles, KY; two cherished grandsons, Rusty Lanter and James Banford Hill; four dear sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by seven brothers, Wilburn, Leo, Kenneth, Earl John "E.J.", Thomas, Calvin, and Burthell, Jr. Colliver. Funeral services will be held 12:30 pm Sat., June 22 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Fri., June 21 at the funeral home. Contributions are suggested to; , 6100 Dutchmans Ln., Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205 or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary