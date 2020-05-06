Or Copy this URL to Share

WARD Barbara, 91, widow of William Earl Ward, passed away Mon, May 4, 2020. Mrs. Ward was a retired medical office assistant. She is survived by nieces Lisa Linville Haley and Gayle Linville Coffman; and a nephew, B. Stephen Linville. A private family celebration of life will be held. Memorials are suggested to the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, 40504.



