Barbara Zoochi Pinchback

88, was born to John and Grace Zoochi on August 21, 1931 and went to be with her heavenly father on August 20, 2020. She is survived by her son, Ron Pinchback and his wife Mary Lynne Lovingood; daughter, Julie Henderson; brother, Jerry Zoochi and sister, Jonnie Sue Lyons. She had 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Pinchback and son-in-law Ted Henderson. She was an active community volunteer and spent 40 years as the Meals on Wheels Coordinator at Calvary Baptist Church. Donations in Barbara’s memory can be made to the Kidney Health Alliance of Kentucky, 1517 Nicholasville Road, Suite 203, Lexington, KY 40503. A private burial will be held at Lexington Cemetery. clarklegacycenter.com