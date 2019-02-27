BLEVINS Barkley L., 86, died Friday, February 22, 2019. He was born in Green Co. in 1932 to the late William L. and Nelle Peterson Blevins. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, JoAnn Walton Blevins. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He owned and operated Barkley Blevins Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling Contractors. He was a member of the Kentucky Plumbing Heating Cooling Association at the local, state, and national levels. He served as State President. He served on the City Council during the Baesler Administration from 1982-1985 and Vice Mayor 1986-1990. He is survived by his children; Suzann (Bob) Drakeford, Sandi (Woody) Yonts, Roger (Pam) Blevins, Amy (Tim) Fyffe, John (Elaine) Blevins, and Lisa Blevins; his grandchildren: Barry (Emily) Blevins, Kara (Ben) Mayfield, Jared Yonts, Bethany Yonts, Andrew Fyffe, and Robby Drakeford; three great-grandchildren Lindsay, Henry, and Eliza Mayfield; and, his brother Donald Blevins, Sr.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved granddaughter Rebecca Blevins; his sisters, Judith Smith and Mary Lou Malone, and his brother Royce E. Blevins, Sr. Pall bearers will be Barry Blevins, Jared Yonts, Andrew Fyffe, Robby Drakeford, Jacob Blevins, and Michael Blevins. Visitation will be Friday, March 1, 5pm -8pm at Milward-Southland. A Funeral Mass will be 11am, Saturday, March 2 at Pax Christi Catholic Church. An Interment will be held at a later date for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of the Bluegrass and the . www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary