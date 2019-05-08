|
Frankfort - Barkley Mae Hord Garrison, 97, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2019. Visitation for family and friends will be at 10 AM on Saturday at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church, Duckers Road, Midway, KY. A service of homegoing will follow at 12 noon led by the Reverend Todd Lester with a graveside service immediately following at Brookside Cemetery, Campbellsville, KY. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd is in charge of arrangements. www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 8, 2019
