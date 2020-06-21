53 of Brodhead, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital. He was born in Indianapolis, IN on June 29, 1966 the son of G.E. and Truda Chasteen Kirby. He worked as an electrician in Indiana until moving to Kentucky about ten years ago, and was of the Baptist faith. He loved spending time with his family and very much enjoyed watching his great nephews and nieces and spending time with them. He will be truly missed. He is survived by his brothers, Gerald Kirby and wife Sharla of Livingston, and James Edward Kirby and wife Alice of Indiana. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Cheryl Perry and Donna Kirby; two brothers, Donald Dwayne Kirby and Brian Keith Kirby; and grandparents, Ernest and Ethel Kirby, and Armon and Harriett Neely. Graveside services for Mr. Kirby will be conducted Saturday, June 20 at 1:00 PM in the Chasteen-Cope Cemetery. Arrangements are by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mr. Kirby’s online obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 21, 2020.