Barry Lee Morrison Obituary
Barry Lee Morrison, 69, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born in Scott County, Kentucky on December 9, 1950 to the late Clarence William Morrison and Ima Jean Griffith Morrison. Barry attended My Church and was a truck driver and a farmer. He is also survived by his son, Barry Lee Kidd of Georgetown, Kentucky; grandchildren, Chris Kidd and Shelby Kidd; great grandchildren, Carter and Cayson Kidd; brother, Lloyd Morrison of Scott County, Kentucky and sister, Carolyn Heine of Corinth, Kentucky. Barry was preceded in death by brother, David Morrison. Visitation will be from 10:00-10:45am, Friday, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 11:00am at Georgetown Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 18, 2020
