Beatrice Coreen Waddle
84, wife of Farmer Waddle, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital. She was born in Livingston, KY on May 20, 1936 the daughter of Everett C. and Mary E. Jordan Wagner. She was a former dispatcher for the Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office and was a member of Morning View Holiness Church. Funeral services for Mrs. Waddle will be conducted Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Burgess Daugherty. Burial will follow in Morning View Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 12:00 PM Sunday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mrs. Waddle’s complete obituary.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 11, 2020.
