|
|
MATTHEWS Beatrice, 91, passed away on Jan. 24, 2020. She was a powerful life force; beautiful and brave, clever and bold, boundlessly energetic and endlessly positive. She lived fully and joyfully and well, and was a vibrant and happy presence until her last day in this world. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Robert E. Matthews; her twin brother, Col. Clay Deck Weight (Maxine); and her sister, Penny Wuerdeman. She lives on in her three children Andrea Slone (Larry Yates), Tim Slone (Carolyn) and Deck Slone; her four stepchildren Robert Matthews, Tom Matthews (Janet), John Matthews (Eileen) and Anne Ryan (Russ); her 14 grandchildren; and her 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, C.D. Weight and Beatrice Weight; her first husband, Donald O. Slone; her brother, Col. Donald Weight; and her beloved and blessed grandson, Calvin Slone. Bea and Bob moved to a retirement community in Cincinnati over three years ago. She was a resident of Ashland, KY for over 75 years and was well-known throughout the entire area. She was a graduate of Ashland High School and Marshall University. She founded "Second Hand Rose" consignment store and operated the business for 25 years. She was a member of The First United Methodist Church for all the years she lived in Ashland. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, February 8th at the Hyde Park Community UMC, 1345 Grace Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio 45208, with a reception to follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Matthews Family Scholarship Fund, PO Box 2096, Ashland, KY 41105 tristatefoundation.org or the Delta Gamma Center for Children with Visual Impairments, 1750 S. Big Bend Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63117 dgckids.org For more information, please visit www.springgrove.org.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 5, 2020