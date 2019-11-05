Home

Rolan G Taylor Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Winchester, KY 40391
(859) 744-3242
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Beatrice "Bea" Stamper 84, widow of Elbert Craycraft, passed away Saturday November 2, 2019. She was born May 29, 1935 to the late Albert and Odie Roberts Elkins. She is survived by a daughter Kathy Craycraft, Lexington; sons Ralph Edward (Dink) Craycraft, Lancaster, Ky., Charles (Ike) Craycraft, Lexington, and Willie Stamper, Lexington; sisters Alfa Norman, Ratcliff, Ky., and Darlene Cook, Lawrenceburg, Ky.; a brother A. C. Elkins, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a daughter Jenny Craycraft Hall. Services will be Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home, 289 S. Main St. Winchester, Ky. Visitation will be from 11:00 am till the hour of service. Burial will be in Winchester Cemetery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 5, 2019
