|
|
|
Becky Eyster Crawford, 60, widow of Rick Crawford died September 12, 2019. She was a retired registered nurse and miniatures enthusiast. She was the daughter of Beverly Morris and the Rev. Bert (Patty) Eyster. Additional survivors include daughter, Christa Crawford, two grandchildren, Layden and Minley Crawford. Other children are Matthew (Tanya) Crawford, Karen Crawford, Haven Crawford (Larry) Jordon, and Nathan (Amanda) Crawford. Twelve additional grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother, Bill (Tracey) Eyster. Other family members are Beth (Bill) Wofford, Jeff Morris, and Greg Morris. Surviving, also, are nieces and nephews and many friends and very special and abiding friends, “The Sun Sisters”, Carin Hahn Lovell, Robbie Kemper Baldwin, Carole Raybourn, Tammy Overly Tallent, Margi Stout, Jane Bishop, and Jill Denney Ichien. In addition to her husband, Becky was preceded in death by her stepfather, Dr. Alvin L. Morris and son, Marc Crawford. A Celebration of Life will be held September 21, 2019 at 12:00 PM in the sanctuary of the Versailles Presbyterian Church, 130 North Main Street, Versailles, KY 40383. Visitation at 11:00 AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Versailles Presbyterian Church, 130 North Main Street, Versailles, KY 40383 or Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504. Condolences may be left online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 15, 2019