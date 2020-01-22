|
Dr. Benjamin B. Storey died January 18, 2020, at his home in Lexington, KY of esophageal cancer. He was born on November 7, 1936 in Lexington, and grew up on his family’s farm located on the (then) outskirts of town at Harrodsburg Road and what is now Waller Avenue. As a young boy, he was a chorister at Christ Church Cathedral in Lexington. He attended the University Training School and graduated from The Hill School in Pottstown, Pa. He was a U.K. graduate and went on to earn his M.D. degree at Cornell University Medical College in Manhattan, NY, followed by internship at Bellevue Hospital. He was a Captain in the U.S. Army, serving as a physician, including a one-year post in Okinawa. After his discharge from the military, he completed a residency in Internal Medicine at the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine, followed by a residency in Psychiatry at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. He practiced medicine in Cincinnati before returning to Lexington, where he had a solo practice in Psychiatry for many years. After retiring from private practice, he continued to see patients on a limited basis until 2018. Dr. Storey is survived by his wife, Melinda Storey. He is also survived by the following beloved family members: daughters Leigh Storey Tekulve (John Tekulve) of Cincinnati; Anne Storey Jones (Richard Jones) of Louisville; and Jane Walker Starling (Peter Starling) of Naples, Florida; son B. Barckley Storey, M.D. (Caroline Storey) also of Naples, Florida. Grandchildren are Samantha Tekulve, Theodore Tekulve, and Andrew Tekulve, of Cincinnati; Ryan Jones of San Francisco, CA.; Henry Jones of Louisville; and Miller and Charlotte Starling (ages 8 and 6) of Naples; stepdaughters Ellie Galbreath (Chris Stenger), their sons Ian and Theo Stenger (ages 6 and 4); and Cecily Galbreath of Lexington, and her son, Jose Allred (age 7). He is also survived by his sister, Patricia DeCamp and her husband Dick DeCamp, nephew Patterson DeCamp and his wife, Kim DeCamp, all of Lexington; and great-niece Elise DeCamp and great-nephew Braxton DeCamp, both of New York, NY; and sister-in-law Nancy Hanna of Little Falls, NY, and brother-in-law Robert E. Fish, of Lexington. He was preceded in death by his parents, Barckley A. and Martha McClure Storey. A memorial service will be held at St. Raphael Episcopal Church, 1891 Parker’s Mill Road, Lexington KY 40504 at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, with the Reverend Dr. Helen Van Koevering officiating. Interment of ashes will be held at Lexington Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to St. Raphael Episcopal Church. Milward’s is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 22, 2020