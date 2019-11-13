|
Benjamin T. Adams, 61, husband to Brenda Lunsford Adams, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born in Cynthiana, Kentucky on January 26, 1958 to the late Georgia Bernice Adams. He was a member of First Church of God, Kingston Road in Lexington, Kentucky, a Senior Equipment Operator/ Supervisor at LFUCG, and he loved to fish. Along with his wife, he is survived by his son, Eric J. Adams (Brittany) of Leesburg, Kentucky, daughter, Jana M. Harris of Lexington, Kentucky, and grandchildren, Hailee M. Adams and Serena J. Harris. Also left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Ralph Adams of Cynthiana, Kentucky, Steve Adams (Angie), Alan Adams (Jo Ann), and Billy J. Adams (Angie), all of Sadieville, Kentucky; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Service will be1:00pm Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 13, 2019