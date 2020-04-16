|
|
|
Bennie Kay Smith Reed, 78, passed away quietly on Easter Sunday, April 12, at her eldest daughter Becky’s home in Bardstown, KY. She was the widow of William (Bill) Houghton Reed, the love of her life, and they shared 47 years together. Born in Cynthiana, KY, March 21, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Eudora Whitaker. She was a graduate of Versailles High School and attended Eastern Kentucky University, where she served as secretary/president of the Newman Club and was an honorary member of the Sigma Chi Mu Sorority. Bennie was a lifelong catholic and a member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church. She gave her time and talent with various roles, most notably as a gifted singer/cantor with various church choirs. Bennie was a talented singer who sang with the Pewee Valley Women’s Club Chorus, Lexington Singers and the Woodford County Community Choir. As a gifted artist, she owned Bennie Kay Krafts and sold hand painted crafts, attending multiple shows in Kentucky and was commissioned by Keeneland Gift Shop, where she worked. She also answered the switchboard for race meets and sales. Bennie was a hard worker and enjoyed bookkeeping for Henry County Schools, was Pewee Valley Community Kindergarten assistant teacher, third grade teacher at Christ the King in Lexington, receptionist at International Paper Company and for the Woodford County Agricultural Agent in Versailles, cashier for the Woodford Sun and Terry’s Five & Dime. Bennie loved to sing, enjoyed fishing, reading and bridge, but is most remembered for her gift of storytelling. She is survived by daughters Rebecca Leslie (Jay) Schmidt of Bardstown and Terri Jo (Tom) Thomas of Richmond. Grandchildren: Alex and Chris Schmidt, Mikalah (Benton) Krauss, and greatgrandchildren William Gregory Krauss and Caleb Michael Krauss. Her brothers: Terry (Debbie) Smith and Joe Mack (Carol) Smith. Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home has been entrusted with the service arrangements for Mrs. Reed. A private ceremony and graveside service will commence with a celebration of Bennie Kay’s life to be scheduled for a time when friends and family may gather together. On Friday, April 17, 2020 just before 10:00 am everyone is encouraged to visit St. Leo Catholic Church’s Facebook page to watch the Live Stream of Bennie Kay’s Private Service. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Leo Catholic Church, 295 Huntertown Rd, Versailles, KY 40383 or the Woodford County Public Library, 115 North Main Street, Versailles, KY 40383. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence, share memories, view the tribute video and watch the recorded service on Bennie Kay’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 16, 2020