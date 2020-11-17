Benny Wayne Peel
August 9, 1940 - November 14, 2020
Nicholsville, Kentucky - Benny Wayne Peel, 80, passed away on November 14, 2020. He was born on August 9, 1940 in Jessamine County, Kentucky to the late Brutus and Louise Bruner Peel. He is survived by his wife Sallie "Sugar" Royalty Peel, son, Lyn (Jenny) Peel, daughters, Mary Lisa (Dan) Ruparel, Lori (Terry) Brown, grandchildren, Josh Peel, Justin (Brandi) Peel, Jackie Wayne (Melissa) Sexton, Hunter Sexton, Taylor and Mallory Ruparel, Andrea Brown, Tara Sellers and five great-grandchildren, sister, Sue (Frankie) Reynolds, brother, Alben (Rose) Peel and one special sister, Joann Corman.
Benny was a lifelong farmer, Jessamine County Deputy Sheriff and Sheriff. He retired as supervisor at Jessamine County Road Department.
Services will be held 1:00PM, Thursday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Dean Brewer officiating. Visitation will be 4-8PM, Wednesday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Bearers will be Josh Peel, Justin Peel, Jackie Wayne Sexton, Hunter Sexton, Mark Short and James Humphrey. In memory of Benny, donations can be made to the charity of choice
