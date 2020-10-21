Bernard Cyrus, 81, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020. Bernard was born October 7, 1939 in Fort Gay, WV to the late Arlin and Ruby (Marcum) Cyrus. Bernard retired from the Kentucky Power Big Sandy Plant. He then opened Cyrus Picture Framing. Bernard was an accomplished woodworker. He handmade dulcimers and banjos. In addition, he won Best Banjo Player in Charleston for many consecutive years. Bernard was also a self taught botanist. He loved nature, He discovered a rare orchid that no one knew existed in West Virginia. His love of nature also landed him in Golden Seal Magazine. He won many awards for the pictures he took of flowers. Many of his pictures were featured on magazine covers. The August Heritage Center of Davis and Elkins College film "Ancient Sounds and Wild Orchids" was about Bernard. Bernard is survived by his wife Delores Cyrus; children Richard Lee (Marla) Cyrus and Lois Annette Damron; grandchildren Richard Lee Cyrus II, Kayla Nicole (Brandon Fraley) Cyrus and Jeremy Michael Damron; great grandchildren Sophia, Connor and Mia; and brothers Robert Glen (Penny) Cyrus and Patrick Nelson Cyrus. Bernard was preceded in death by his son in law Larry Damron Jr. Funeral services for Bernard will be private. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Cyrus and his family.



