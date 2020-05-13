HUGHES Bernard "Mack" Sr., With great sadness the family of Bernard "Mack" Hughes announces his passing on May 10, 2020 at the age of 78 in Lexington, Kentucky. Mack was a generous, kind man with a heart of gold. He is survived by his wife Paula Ladd of 24 years and leaves a legacy of five children, Bernard Jr., "Mackie" (Diana), Paul Corbett (Susan), Alana "Missy" Garcia (Hank), Cathy Wharton (Scott), Daniel (Thiago); seven grandchildren, Lauren, Paul Tyke, Trey, Halle, Alana and Catie; two stepdaughters and two step-granddaughters. Mack was born and raised in Raywick, Kentucky, one of 13 children and is survived by siblings, Kenny, Roger, Jerry, Richard, Steve, Tommy, Judy Morris and Debbie Wheatley. He was preceded in death by his father Louis and beautiful mother Celeste Costello Hughes; and his sisters, Dorothy Williams, Margaret LaFollette; and brothers, Donald and Mike. He retired after a forty-year career at Kuhlman Electric Company where he was loved by all. Mack will be missed as a father figure by many of his children's friends. A graveside service will be held at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery on Thursday May 14, 2020 at 1:30 pm in Raywick, KY. He will be greatly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store