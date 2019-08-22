|
HEIN Bernard "Meemo" S. Jr., husband of Sheila, passed away Monday at home surrounded by his family. Born in Cincinnati, OH to Bernard and Marianne Hein on July 16, 1942. Meemo was a loving brother to nine siblings- Beth, Art, Jude, Janet, Jimmy, Sally, Danny, Billy and Anne. He attended Purcell H.S. and University of Cincinnati. After becoming the youngest Firestone sales rep in history, he ventured into the tire sales and auto service market. He became a partner in S & S Tire. His success was driven by his generosity, honesty and integrity. He loved people and serving his community. He was on countless boards and committees but God and the human spirit is what mattered most to Meemo. He gave of himself each and everyday, sharing his love of our Lord and the gift of a smile. He is survived by his beautiful bride, Sheila, of 54 years, two children, Trey (Mary Ann) Hein and Missy (Jon) Cole and seven grandchildren Mallory, Christian, Caden, Keely, Lily, Ben, and Lainey and an honorary grandson, Gabe Bahala. Visitation: Thurs., Aug. 22nd, 5pm-8pm, Rosary 8pm at Milward-Man O' War, 1509 Trent Blvd. Funeral Mass: Fri., Aug. 23, 11am, Cathedral of Christ the King. Contributions in Meemo's memory may be made to Lexington Catholic High School Champions for Christ or Cathedral of Christ the King Building Fund. "Well done my good and faithful servant!" Matthew 25:23. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 22, 2019