89 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Rockcastle Health & Rehabilitation Center in Brodhead. She was born in Rockcastle County, KY on December 21, 1929 the daughter of Ambrose and Tabitha Griffin Brockman. She had been a homemaker and was of the Christian Faith. She is survived by a son, Gary Allen and wife Wendy of London; a daughter, Delores Carpenter and husband Cron of Mt. Vernon; a sister, Geneva Jones of Richmond, IN; three grandchildren, Brian Allen, Eric Allen, and Lacey Dixon; and six great grandchildren, Cole, Lexie, Jasper, Abi, Shelby, and Jacob. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Curtis Allen; her second husband, Charles B. Parsons; and a sister, Viola Moore. Funeral services for Mrs. Parsons will be conducted Saturday, March 9 at 1:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Barry Hurst. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 11:00 AM Saturday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home's Facebook® page to view Mrs. Parsons' online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 8, 2019
