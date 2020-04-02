|
HARRIS Bernice Chenault transitioned from earth's sorrows to Heaven's joy on the morning of March 31, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospice Unit, Lexington, KY. Bernice was born on January 6, 1941 in Winchester, KY to the late Kathryn Tribble and Mr. Chenault. She was raised in Lexington, KY by her mother, Kathryn Lightfoot and Stepfather, Stanley Lightfoot. She was the devoted wife of the late John Harris, Sr. for 45 years until his death in 2006. Bernice is survived by her sons, Timothy (Alicia) Harris, of Cincinnati, OH, John Harris, Jr. of Jeffersonville, IN, and her daughter, Marilyn (James) Davis of Georgetown, KY; two grandsons, Brett Harris of Georgetown, KY and John Harris, III (Tre') of Louisville, KY. A Celebration of Life Service for extended family and friends will be held at a later date and will be announced. Kerr Brothers - Harrodsburg Road is handling the arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 2, 2020