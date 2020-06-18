GLIDDEN Bernice Little, age 85, passed away peacefully June 14, 2020 at her home in Williamsburg, Virginia. She was born on June 10, 1935 in Wolfe County Kentucky and was the daughter of the late Richmond Miles Little and late Gladys Lawson Little. She graduated from Nicholasville High School in 1952 and Eastern Kentucky University in 1956 with a BA degree in Business Commerce. Bernice met and married her husband Ron in 1969. Bernice is survived by her devoted husband of 50 years Lt. Col Ronald Glidden [retired]; her brothers Richard "Dick" Little and his wife Mitch from Montgomery Alabama, Gene Little of Lexington, KY, Seldon Little and his wife Margie of Nicholasville, KY. Please visit www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 18, 2020.