passed away April 8, 2020, two days shy of his 90th birthday. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lynne Doyne, whom he was married 65 years. The son of Bertrand Doyne and Hannah Ness Doyne, Bert was born in Clinton, Iowa. He was student body president of Clinton High School and a state swimming champion earning a scholarship to Iowa State. At college, Bert pledged Alpha Tau Omega and was University Bridge Champion. He graduated with a degree in Industrial Economics. Bert is survived by his four children: Kristi (Dan Bailey) of Homestead, FL, Terri (Kerry Boytzun), Lesli (Nick Nickell), and Bill (Sandy), all of Lexington. He leaves behind six grandchildren: Ben Bailey, Jennifer Nickell, Scott Nickell, Christine Nickell, Brittany Doyne, and Alexandra Doyne. Bert’s business career took his family to four states. In 1968 the family moved to Lexington where he established First Choice Installers. Bert was an avid fisherman. One of his great joys was piloting his own plane for business and pleasure. He was also an accomplished scuba diver. Bert was a past President of the Board of High Street YMCA in Lexington. In retirement, Bert and his wife traveled the world including the land of his ancestors in Norway. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Donations to the ALANO Club are requested in lieu of flowers at 370 E. 2nd Street, 40508. ALANO’s mission is to provide a safe, sober, and supportive environment for individuals seeking recovery from addiction.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 18, 2020