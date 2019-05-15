Home

Jones-Preston Funeral Home - Paintsville
807 South Mayo Trail
Paintsville, KY 41240
(606) 789-3501
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Auxier United Methodist Church
88 River St.
Auxier, KY
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Auxier United Methodist Church
88 River St.
Auxier, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Auxier United Methodist Church
88 River St
Auxier, KY
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Auxier Relocation Cemetery
Auxier, KY
View Map
Bertha Daniels Obituary
Bertha Rose Daniels, age 73, of Auxier, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Frankfort, Kentucky. Bertha was born April 27, 1946 in Franklin County, Kentucky, daughter of the late Albert and Zora Dearinger Shramm. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Howard "Jim" Daniels, one brother, Donald Shramm, one sister, Julie Shramm, and one grandson, Patrick Wise. She is survived by two sons, Bill Wise of Frankfort, Kentucky and Jacob Wise of Owenton, Kentucky; one daughter, Jodie Vaughn of Frankfort, Kentucky; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 in the Auxier United Methodist Church, 88 River St., Auxier, Kentucky with Merle Music, Mac Whitnel, and Josh Hayden officiating. Burial will follow in the Auxier Relocation Cemetery, Auxier, Kentucky. Friends may visit the Auxier United Methodist Church from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 and 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019. Jones-Preston Funeral Home is both Honored and Privileged to be Entrusted with all funeral arrangements for Mrs. Bertha Rose Shramm Daniels.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 15, 2019
