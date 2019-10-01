|
81 of Orlando, passed from this life on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Terrace Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility in Berea. She was born in Rockcastle County, KY on January 4, 1938 the daughter of Everett and Effie Hensley Coffey. She was a homemaker and a member of Brush Creek Holiness Church. She is survived by several nieces and nephews and was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Niceley. Funeral services for Mrs. Niceley will be conducted Wednesday, October 2 at 2:00 PM at Brush Creek Holiness Church by Bro. Lonnie McGuire. Burial will follow in Briarfield Cemetery. Friends may call at the church after 12:00 PM Wednesday. The family suggests donations to: Briarfield Cemetery Fund, 95 Magnolia Ln., Orlando, KY 40460. Dowell & Martin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Mrs. Niceley’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 1, 2019