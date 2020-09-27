Bessie Hansel

84 of Somerset and formerly of Mt. Vernon, sweetly went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in Georgetown, TN. She was born at Well Hope in Rockcastle County, KY on September 14, 1936 the daughter of Joseph Washington and Ona Mae Bradley Ramsey. She was a retired computer operator for Cintas Corporation of Cincinnati. Funeral services for Mrs. Hansel will be conducted Sunday, September 27 at 2:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Revs. Jimmy Whitaker and Mike Whitaker. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Saturday. We respectfully ask that you please respect social distancing and wear a face covering when visiting the funeral home. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com
or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mrs. Hansel’s complete obituary.