Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie Sandlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie Lee Castle Sandlin


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bessie Lee Castle Sandlin Obituary
85 years of age, passed away on July 29, 2019 in her home in Lexington. She was born in Stamping Ground, KY on July 10, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Bessie Bowman Castle. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Betty Eads New, Juanita Reik, Fayvetta Duvall, Dorothy Jenkins, and one brother Glenn Castle. Bessie Lee was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She is survived by her children, Carla Bablitz, Cape Coral, FL, Robin Cooper (Donald), Lexington, and Mark Sandlin, Harrisonville, MO; Bessie Lee has nine grandchildren, Todd Cooper, Lexington, Tara Cooper Black, Eagle Mountain, UT, Chase Bablitz, Georgetown, Ky, Hunter Bablitz, Cape Coral, FL, Summer Burgess, Sierra Bablitz, and Victoria Bablitz all of Lexington, Joshua Sandlin, Gainesville, MO and Jeremiah Sandlin, Harrisonville, MO; Bessie Lee has 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews that she leaves behind. Funeral services will be held at 12PM Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main Street with visitation from 10AM-12PM Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Lexington Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Grass Care Navigators.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now