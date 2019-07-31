|
85 years of age, passed away on July 29, 2019 in her home in Lexington. She was born in Stamping Ground, KY on July 10, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Bessie Bowman Castle. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Betty Eads New, Juanita Reik, Fayvetta Duvall, Dorothy Jenkins, and one brother Glenn Castle. Bessie Lee was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She is survived by her children, Carla Bablitz, Cape Coral, FL, Robin Cooper (Donald), Lexington, and Mark Sandlin, Harrisonville, MO; Bessie Lee has nine grandchildren, Todd Cooper, Lexington, Tara Cooper Black, Eagle Mountain, UT, Chase Bablitz, Georgetown, Ky, Hunter Bablitz, Cape Coral, FL, Summer Burgess, Sierra Bablitz, and Victoria Bablitz all of Lexington, Joshua Sandlin, Gainesville, MO and Jeremiah Sandlin, Harrisonville, MO; Bessie Lee has 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews that she leaves behind. Funeral services will be held at 12PM Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main Street with visitation from 10AM-12PM Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Lexington Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Grass Care Navigators.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 31, 2019