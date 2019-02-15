Resources More Obituaries for Bessie Robinson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bessie M. Robinson

Obituary Flowers Bessie M. Robinson, 84, widow of Walker Gene Robinson, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was born January 11, 1935 in Wolfe County, Kentucky to the late Chester and Eva Trusty. Bessie is a retired Dietician from Georgetown Community Hospital. She attended Victory Tabernacle. She is survived by her children, Darrell (Brenda) Robinson of Vancleve, Kentucky, Kathy (Sammy) Hunter of Georgetown, Kentucky, Gary (Dawn) Robinson of Versailles, Kentucky, Debbie (Russell) Lynn of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Tim Robinson of Lexington, Kentucky, grandchildren Peggy, Jennifer, Tiffany, Crystal, Ashley, Chris, Joey, Don, & John, and 20 great grandchildren. Bessie is also survived by her sister, Lillian Baker of Lexington, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by brother, Finley Trusty, and sisters, Reva Dunn, Ruth Taulbee, and Clara Robinson. Visitation for Bessie will be Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 5pm - 9pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will be Sunday at 2pm at the funeral home with Rev. Connie Jackson officiating. Burial will be in Swtizer Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Chris Shipley, Joey Shipley, John Shipley, Sammy Hunter, Ashley Robinson, and Glenn Burnett. Russell Lynn will serve as honorary pallbearer. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries