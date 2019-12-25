|
Betsy Jo Melnick VanHoose, age 94 of Paintsville, died Saturday December 21, 2019 in Paintsville, KY. She was born August 3, 1925 in Paintsville to the late Ralph and Terie Blair Nelson. Also preceding her in death was her 1st husband, Rudolph Melnick and 1 brother, WM Howard Nelson. Betsy was a self employed merchant and attended the First Church of God. She is survived by her husband, K. Douglas VanHoose and 1 daughter, Nikki Barber. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 P.M. Friday in the chapel of the Preston Funeral Home with Dan Heaberlin officiating. Friends may visit the Preston Funeral Home on Thursday from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. and after 9 A.M. Friday. Burial will follow in the Mayo Cemetery in Paintsville.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 25, 2019