Bettie B. Cochran
COCHRAN Bettie B., 93, went home to be with the Lord on September 16, 2020, with her loving daughter by her side. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry M. Brooks, and Harold L. Brooks. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy L. Cochran; her son, L. Briggs Cochran (Linda); grandangels, Kristin Tatem and Jennifer Allen, who called her Grandmere; great grandchildren, Breck Tatem, Sloane Tatem, Brinley Tatem, Brooks Allen, and Will Allen; sister, Rosalie Quarry, sister-in-laws, Jeneve H. Brooks, Lynne Fritschi and Penny Brooks as well as multiple loving family members. Visitation will be 11AM-1PM Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 463 E Main St, Lexington, KY 40507. A Private burial will be at Lexington Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Bettie B. Cochran's name may be made to First Church of the Nazarene, 1616 59th St W, Bradenton, FL, 34209. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main St.
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
