Bettie Bruin Devers, 79, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was born in Scott County, Kentucky on July 21, 1941 to the late Charles and Mable Smith Bruin. Bettie was a member of Lyle Road Baptist Church and was a registered nurse. She is survived by her son, Calvin Devers of Georgetown, Kentucky; grandson, Jonathan Atkins; brother, Jack Bruin and sister, Linda Long. Bettie was preceded in death by her son, Mike Atkins, and brother Bobbie Bruin and sister, Sue Allen. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, August 28, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Saturday at 12:00noon with Chaplain Esther Sapp officiating and burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Fond memories and words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 27, 2020.
