Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Burial
Following Services
Lexington Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Bettie White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bettie Louise Claypool White


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bettie Louise Claypool White Obituary
89, wife of the late Murrell Dean White, passed away Monday, September 16, in Berea, KY. She was born June 24, 1930 in Midway, KY to the late Herman and Bessie Claypool. She is survived by a son, Michael (Brenda) White of Berea, KY; a granddaughter, Jennifer (H.J) Maaser; a great granddaughter, Jayden; a great grandson, Conner - Burlington, KY; and two sisters, Lequetta Timoney and Linda (Bob) Flint - Florida. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Perry, Kendall, Joseph, Jackie and Marvin Claypool; and a sister Marjorie Burge. Special Thanks to her extended family, The Wheats’ for all their love and support. A 12pm service will take place Thursday, September 19, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main St. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-12pm Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bettie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now