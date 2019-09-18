|
|
89, wife of the late Murrell Dean White, passed away Monday, September 16, in Berea, KY. She was born June 24, 1930 in Midway, KY to the late Herman and Bessie Claypool. She is survived by a son, Michael (Brenda) White of Berea, KY; a granddaughter, Jennifer (H.J) Maaser; a great granddaughter, Jayden; a great grandson, Conner - Burlington, KY; and two sisters, Lequetta Timoney and Linda (Bob) Flint - Florida. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Perry, Kendall, Joseph, Jackie and Marvin Claypool; and a sister Marjorie Burge. Special Thanks to her extended family, The Wheats’ for all their love and support. A 12pm service will take place Thursday, September 19, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main St. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-12pm Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 18, 2019